Florida Gas Prices Up 11-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday March 13, 2023: As expected, Florida gas prices increased last week. On Sunday, drivers paid $3.31 a gallon, on average. That was 9 cents more than this time last week.

Overall, the state average rose 11 cents, reaching $3.33 per gallon on Thursday before slipping a couple cents lower by the weekend.

"Despite last week's jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year's high, which was recorded at the end of January," said AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to Summer gasoline."

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36), Naples ($3.36)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.26)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers



Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

