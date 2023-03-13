Vero Beach High School Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

Vero Beach - Monday March 13, 2023: After getting a tip about a student that was armed last Friday, School Resource Deputies and officials at Vero Beach High School immediately tracked down the student and found a loaded small caliber handgun in the front pocket of his pants.

The student was identified as 18-year-old Ha Lecia Mckenzie. A release from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office describes him as "a documented gang member and juvenile delinquent."

Mckenzie was taken into custody and initially charged with Possession of Weapon on School Property. Other charges are pending.

The Sheriff says that Mckenzie had not made any verbal threats to other students or staff, and there was no disruption to operations on school grounds as a result of his arrest.

“I'm proud of our School Resource Team who work hard every day to keep our students, teachers, and faculty safe," said Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers in the release. "I am thankful to the students and teachers who report suspicious behavior to our deputies. We take each tip seriously and will continue to have ongoing communication with the school district.”