Financial Services Commission Appoints Michael Yaworsky as Insurance Commissioner

Florida - Tuesday March 14, 2023: The Financial Services Commission has appointed Michael Yaworsky as the Insurance Commissioner for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR). Yaworsky has served as Interim Insurance Commissioner since being nominated by Governor DeSantis in February 2023.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve Florida as Insurance Commissioner," said Commissioner Yaworsky in a statement following his appointment. "I want to thank Governor DeSantis and the Financial Services Commission for their support,” said Commissioner Yaworsky. "Florida’s insurance market is one of the largest in the world and plays a vital role in our state. As Insurance Commissioner, I look forward to ensuring OIR remains steadfast in our commitment to promote a stable and competitive insurance market for all Floridians.”

Michael Yaworsky

Prior to his nomination, Mr. Yaworsky served as the Vice Chairman of the Florida Gaming Control Commission and served as the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s (OIR) Chief of Staff from 2017 – 2021. As OIR’s Chief of Staff, he assisted in overseeing one of the largest insurance markets in the world by serving as a policy advisor to the Commissioner and managing agency fiscal matters and administrative operations.

Prior to joining OIR, Mr. Yaworsky served as Legal Counsel for the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, where he was responsible for advising the Commissioner and senior staff on policy decisions and performing administrative, regulatory and litigation duties associated with the legal unit. He also served as Counsel for the Office of President Pro Tempore in the Georgia Senate from 2014 – 2015.

Mr. Yaworsky honed his skills serving the state of Florida in a variety of government, regulatory and legislative positions from 2006 - 2011. This included working as Chief of Staff with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Director of Gubernatorial Appointments and Cabinet Aide at the Executive Office of the Governor. Mr. Yaworsky has a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from Florida State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law. He has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2014.

Mr. Yaworsky also serves on the Board of Directors for Family Promise of the Big Bend. Family Promise of the Big Bend is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the Big Bend through leadership, education, advocacy, and the provision of quality services.

