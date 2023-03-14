Florida House Committee Approves Bill to Lower Age to Purchase Long Guns to 18

Florida - Tuesday March 14, 2023: The Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Florida House on Monday approved a bill that would lower the age required to purchase a long gun.

If passed during the current session by both the House and Senate, House Bill 1543 would reduce the age to purchase or transfer a long gun from 21 now, to 18 years of age.

The measure was introduced by Rep. Bobby Payne of (R-Palatka). “Young adults who are 18-20 years old have been restricted from obtaining a long gun," said Payne in a news release. "HB 1543 fixes that, reclaiming law-abiding Floridians’ constitutional liberty."

Florida raised the minimum age requirement to purchase firearms to twenty-one years old after 19 year old Nicolas Cruz opened fire with a semi automatic rifle on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018. Cruz murdered 17 people and injured 17 others.

“This bill expands Second Amendment rights and improves public safety," said Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), "because it requires young adults who have the intent of purchasing a long gun to go through the background check process that is consistent with Florida law. "