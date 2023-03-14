SLCSO: Fourth Suspect Arrested in 2021 Leith Homicide

St. Lucie County - Tuesday March 14, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in the August 21, 2021, murder of 39-year-old Marcus Leath.

Sheriff Mascara reports that U.S. Marshals identified and located 22-year-old Audreona Rodasha at a residence in Sumter, South Carolina. Walker, of Fort Pierce, was arrested this past Friday morning, at 11 a.m. March 10. She was taken into custody following "a short foot pursuit," he said.

Her apprehension was the result of a joint effort between the South Florida Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“On the night of Marcus’ murder, a group of masked men broke into the home he shared with his girlfriend to rob them,” said Sheriff Mascara. “Our detectives arrested these men for Marcus’ murder in December of 2021.”

The other suspects, 21-year-old Tamarius Bembry, 22-year-old Carlos Wilson, and 25-year-old Tramaine Hickman, are in the St. Lucie County Jail awaiting trial. Their charges include first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed.

“This was a tragic, senseless murder of a hardworking, bright young man in our community. The goal was to rob him of the fruits of his hard work because they wanted them,” said Sheriff Mascara. “Walker’s arrest has brought another piece of this tragic puzzle together and will bring additional closure to the Leath family.”

Walker is being charged as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and providing false reports to law enforcement regarding a capital crime. She is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond and awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.