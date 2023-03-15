Brightline 110 MPH Testing in Brevard County Begins as Soon as March 28

Brevard County - Wednesday March 15, 2023: Brightline will begin testing trains at high speeds, up to 110 miles-per-hour, in Brevard County as soon as Tuesday, March 28. The high speed testing in Brevard will continue through April.

The testing at speeds of up to 110 mph will take place between 7am and 4pm daily along a 13-mile section of track through Rockledge and Melbourne. Brightline has previously tested through Brevard County in November of 2022 at maximum speeds of just 79 mph.

Brightline is conducting the high speed testing up to 110 mph in preparation for opening passenger rail service to Orlando International Airport later this year. The testing is being conducted in phases along the 129-mile rail corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings when there is ACTIVE testing taking place in the area. Brightline is working with law enforcement agencies that will be present throughout the corridor.

Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Brevard County RR Crossing Locations - Testing up to 110 mph

Rockledge



Rinker Way – Cemex/General Portland (private crossing)

Gus Hipp Rd.

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver St.

Ansin Rd.

Viera Blvd.

Melbourne



Suntree Blvd.

Post Rd.

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Rd.

Important Safety Reminders:



Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.

Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing.

Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile corridor. All safety improvements have been installed at crossings in the testing areas. Those improvements vary per crossing, but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. Where trains will operate at 110 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.

Brightline is working closely with community partners, government agencies and news media to spread the word and highlight rail safety via multiple channels including on social media and with public service announcements.

Download Brightline safety messages to share on your social media channels.

Visit Brightline’s new safety website and take the virtual safety pledge today.