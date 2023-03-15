Stuart City Attorney Michael Mortell Appointed Interim City Manager

Stuart - Wednesday March 15, 2023: The Stuart City commissioners have appointed current City Attorney Michael Mortell as the interim city manager effective March 31.

Current City Manager David Dyess' last day will be March 30, 2023.

The Commissioners voted 5 - 0 to appoint Mortell as the interim manager during the Special City Commission Meeting last Thursday, March 9.

He will serve as interim manager for a six-month period during which time he will have a chance to determine whether he wants the job permanently. The Commission will also conduct an assessment of his performance after three months.

The Commissioners also voted 5 - 0 to approach former City Manager and City Attorney Paul Nicoletti as interim City Attorney on an hourly or flat-fee monthly contract basis.