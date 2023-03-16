WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

Drive-By Shooter Wounds Two in Fort Pierce; Non-Life Threatening Injuries

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Fort Pierce - Thursday March 16, 2023: Two people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Fort Pierce. Their injuries are "non-life threatening" according to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department.

It happened in the 1600 Block of N. 29th Street. Police got the all around 12:27 p.m. and at the scene they found the two victims injured by gunshot wounds. They were standing in front of their home when someone in a grey Kia Forte drove by and fired in their "direction," states the release.

Fort Pierce Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-979-1451, or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS (8477)

