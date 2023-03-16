USACE Notice to Navigation - Stuart Railroad Bridge Extended Closure Will Affect Navigation on the Okeechobee Waterway

Stuart - Thursday March 16, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been notified that the railroad bridge across the St. Lucie River in Stuart will be closed from April 16 through May 29 for upgrades needed by Brightline for it's high speed rail service.

As a result the Corps has issued a Notice to Navigation advising boaters that the closure will affect navigation on the Okeechobee Waterway.

The Florida East Coast railroad bridge in Stuart will be closured starting the evening of Sunday April 16 and return to normal operations at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

Sunday April 16 until 6 a.m. Friday April 28

Overnight closures:

- Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

- Vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time



- Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. - Vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time Daily:

- The drawbridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c) from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily



- The drawbridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c) from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily The bridge shall remain open to allow for the passage of vessel traffic for 1 hour in the morning and one hour in evening, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

Friday April 28 at 7 a.m. through Monday May 1 at 6 a.m.

Drawbridge returns to Normal Operations

Monday May 1 to 6 a.m. Monday May 22

Full Closure: 6 a.m.

6 a.m. Drawbridge to remain in the down position

vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time

Monday May 22, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The bridge shall remain open to vessel traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c)

Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday May 29

Overnight closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight

The bridge shall remain open to allow for the passage of vessel traffic for 1 hour in the morning and one hour in evening, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the drawbridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c)

Vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time

Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m. the drawbridge returns to normal operations

The following was received from U.S. Coast Guard:

Brightline Trains Florida, LLC, acting on behalf of the bridge owner, Florida East Coast Railway (FECR), is authorized to temporarily deviate from drawbridge operation regulation, 33 CFR 117.317(c), that governs the FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge, across the Okeechobee Waterway (St. Lucie River), mile 7.4, at Stuart, Florida.

Under this temporary deviation, the FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge is allowed to remain in the down (closed) position during the following dates and times:



April 16, 2023, through April 28, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily.

From 6 a.m. on May 1, 2023, until 6 a.m. on May 22

May 22, 2023, through May 29, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily

The FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge shall remain in the up (open) position during the follow dates and times:



April 16, 2023, through April 28, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., daily

May 22, 2023, through May 29, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., daily

During all other times between April 16, 2023, through May 29, 2023, the bridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c).

If you have any questions contact USCG Sector Miami Waterways Division, LTJG Benjamin Adrien at 305 535-4307, email Benjamin.D.Adrien@uscg.mil or Jennifer Zercher at 305-415-6740, email Jennifer.N.Zercher@uscg.mil.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator at:

