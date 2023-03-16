USACE Notice to Navigation - Stuart Railroad Bridge Extended Closure Will Affect Navigation on the Okeechobee Waterway
Stuart - Thursday March 16, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been notified that the railroad bridge across the St. Lucie River in Stuart will be closed from April 16 through May 29 for upgrades needed by Brightline for it's high speed rail service.
As a result the Corps has issued a Notice to Navigation advising boaters that the closure will affect navigation on the Okeechobee Waterway.
The Florida East Coast railroad bridge in Stuart will be closured starting the evening of Sunday April 16 and return to normal operations at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
Sunday April 16 until 6 a.m. Friday April 28
- Overnight closures:
- Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time
- Daily:
- The drawbridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c) from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
- The bridge shall remain open to allow for the passage of vessel traffic for 1 hour in the morning and one hour in evening, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.
Friday April 28 at 7 a.m. through Monday May 1 at 6 a.m.
- Drawbridge returns to Normal Operations
Monday May 1 to 6 a.m. Monday May 22
- Full Closure: 6 a.m.
- Drawbridge to remain in the down position
- vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time
Monday May 22, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
- The bridge shall remain open to vessel traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The bridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c)
Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday May 29
- Overnight closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight
- The bridge shall remain open to allow for the passage of vessel traffic for 1 hour in the morning and one hour in evening, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.
- From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the drawbridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c)
- Vessels able to pass beneath the bridge without an opening may do so at any time
Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m. the drawbridge returns to normal operations
The following was received from U.S. Coast Guard:
Brightline Trains Florida, LLC, acting on behalf of the bridge owner, Florida East Coast Railway (FECR), is authorized to temporarily deviate from drawbridge operation regulation, 33 CFR 117.317(c), that governs the FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge, across the Okeechobee Waterway (St. Lucie River), mile 7.4, at Stuart, Florida.
Under this temporary deviation, the FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge is allowed to remain in the down (closed) position during the following dates and times:
- April 16, 2023, through April 28, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily.
- From 6 a.m. on May 1, 2023, until 6 a.m. on May 22
- May 22, 2023, through May 29, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily
The FEC Stuart Railroad Bridge shall remain in the up (open) position during the follow dates and times:
- April 16, 2023, through April 28, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., daily
- May 22, 2023, through May 29, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., daily
During all other times between April 16, 2023, through May 29, 2023, the bridge shall operate per 33 CFR 117.317(c).
If you have any questions contact USCG Sector Miami Waterways Division, LTJG Benjamin Adrien at 305 535-4307, email Benjamin.D.Adrien@uscg.mil or Jennifer Zercher at 305-415-6740, email Jennifer.N.Zercher@uscg.mil.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator at:
- Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7 AM to 5 PM
- St. Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858
- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451
- Canaveral Harbor Lock 6 AM to 9:30 PM
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421