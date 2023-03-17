FWC Statewide Snook Workshops Start Next Week

Florida - Friday March 17, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.

FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region.

The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.

Below is a list of locations. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. EDT.



March 23, 6–8 p.m. Sebastian City Hall 1225 Main Street Sebastian , FL 32958

, FL 32958 March 27, 6–8 p.m. South Florida Water Management District, Building 1 3301 Gun Club Road West Palm Beach, FL 33406

March 28, 6–8 p.m. Crystal River City Hall Council Chambers 123 N.W. U.S. Highway 19 Crystal River, FL 34428

March 28, 6–8 p.m. Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium 100 Eighth Ave. S.E. St. Petersburg, FL 33701

March 28, 6–8 p.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium 300 Tower Road Naples, FL 34113

March 28, 6–8 p.m. Stuart City Hall, Commission Chambers 121 S.W. Flagler Avenue Stuart , FL 34994

, FL 34994 March 28, 6–8 p.m. Brannon Center 105 South Riverside Drive New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

March 29, 6–8 p.m. Charlotte County Administration Center, Room 119 18500 Murdock Circle Port Charlotte, FL 33948

March 29, 6–8 p.m. St. Lucie County Commission Chambers 2300 Virginia Avenue Ft. Pierce , FL 34982

, FL 34982 March 30, 6–8 p.m. Bayfront Community Center 803 N. Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34236

March 30, 6–8 p.m. Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex 2295 Victoria Avenue Ft. Myers, FL 33901

March 30, 6–8 p.m. UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County 18710 SW 288th Street Homestead, FL 33030

If you are unable to attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to watch a recorded presentation or find recordings on the FWC Saltwater YouTube channel.

Comments can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.