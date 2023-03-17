Robbery Suspect Arrested in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday March 17, 2023: Robbery suspect Travessa Merricks was arrested Wednesday in Fort Pierce by members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCS) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Merricks is accused of robbing cash from an individual who had just left the Sun City Arcade with their winnings, according to a release from the IRCSO. He was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Indian River County. The arrest warrant ordered Merricks to be held on $100,000 bond.

Merricks has an extensive criminal history that includes prison sentences for carjacking with a deadly weapon, burglary, cocaine sale, flee and eluding, and trafficking in stolen property.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation.