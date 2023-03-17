WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

SDIRC: 31st Annual Indian River Regional Elementary Science and Engineering Award Winners

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:00 AM EDT
SDIRC 2020 Logo- FINAL.jpg
Image courtesy School District of Indian River County
/

Indian River County - Friday March 17, 2023: The Indian River Regional Science and Engineering Fair awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 14th at Sebastian River High School.

The Elementary Science Fair winners are:

Kindergarten

  • 1st Place: Ms. McKenzie's Class - Pelican Island Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Ms. Matschner's Class - Beachland Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Morrow's Class - Liberty Magnet

First Grade

  • 1st Place: Ms. Weragoda's Class - Liberty Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Ms. Mosher's Class - Vero Beach Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Zehr's Class - Rosewood Magnet

Second Grade

  • 1st Place: Mrs. Olsson's Class - Glendale Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Grapsy's Class - Vero Beach Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Miss Addis' Class - Citrus Elementary

Third Grade – Division A

  • 1st Place: Ms. Miller’s Group – Liberty Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Birnholz’s Group – Osceola Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Johnson’s Group – Rosewood Magnet

Third Grade – Division B

  • 1st Place: Ms. Borusso’s Group – Liberty Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Gilmore’s Class – Indian River Academy
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Hrushovsky’s Group – Rosewood Magnet

Third Grade – Division C

  • 1st Place: Mrs. Huber’s Group – Fellsmere Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Gilmore’s Class – Indian River Academy
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Davis’ Group – Osceola Magnet

Third Grade – Division D

  • 1st Place: Malachi Gray – Rosewood Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Coren Van Os – Beachland Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Archer Lulich & Noah LaMantia – Willow School

Fourth Grade – Division A

  • 1st Place: Mrs. Clemenzi's Group - Osceola Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Ms. Zwemer's Group - Rosewood Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Riley's Group - Beachland Elementary

Fourth Grade – Division B

  • 1st Place: Mr. Trumble's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Ms. Riley's Group - Liberty Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Morrow's Group - Osceola Magnet

Fourth Grade – Division C

  • 1st Place: Ms. Riley’s Group – Beachland Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Mr. Trumble’s Group – Vero Beach Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Morrow’s Group – Osceola Magnet

Fourth Grade – Division D

  • 1st Place: Ms. Cobb's Group - Rosewood Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Solomon's Group - Treasure Coast Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Preziosi's Group - Sebastian Elementary

Fourth Grade – Division E

  • 1st Place: Miss Williams' Group - Glendale Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Ms. Ierardi's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Borengasser's Group - Osceola Magnet

Fourth Grade – Division F

  • 1st Place: John Paul Ministre – Rosewood Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Skylar Jenkins – Liberty Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Camden Radecke & Vincent Lilly – Beachland Elementary

Fifth Grade – Division A

  • 1st Place: Ms. O'Neal's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Mr. McLellan's Class - Pelican Island Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Teague's Group - Vero Beach Elementary

Fifth Grade – Division B

  • 1st Place: Ms. Durham’s Group – Liberty Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Mr. Wolfe’s Group – Fellsmere Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Mr. Vest’s Group – Sebastian Elementary

Fifth Grade – Division C

  • 1st Place: Ms. Crisafulli’s Group – Beachland Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Venditti’s Group – Treasure Coast Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Mrs. Eatman’s Group – Osceola Magnet

Fifth Grade – Division D

  • 1st Place: Ms. Durham’s Group – Liberty Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Mrs. Woodall’s Group – Osceola Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Ms. Frame’s Group – Treasure Coast Elementary

Fifth Grade – Division E

  • 1st Place: Rose Kolakowski – Beachland Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Ali Crawford – Rosewood Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Alice Knowles – Beachland Elementary

Fifth Grade – Division F

  • 1st Place: Lydia Lewis – Rosewood Magnet
  • 2nd Place: Liam Kelly – Rosewood Magnet
  • 3rd Place: Hartley Postlethwaite & Quinn Evans – Beachland Elementary

Best in Show Kindergarten - Third Grade

  • K-3 Division: Mrs. Olsson’s Class – Glendale Elementary

Best in Show Teacher Led - Fourth & Fifth Grade

  • 4-5 Division: Ms. O’Neal’s Group – Vero Beach Elementary

Best in Show Student Led – Fourth & Fifth Grade

  • 4-5 Division: Lydia Lewis - Rosewood Magnet

Special Award Winners:

  • Linda Voss Excellence in Life Science - Certificate and a $50 award
  • Madelyn Plank - Glendale Elementary
  • The Dong Family Young Scientist Award - Certificate and a $50 award
  • Jaiden Dewey - Glendale Elementary
  • Kaydence Meager - Sebastian Elementary
  • Aria Luzader - Sebastian Elementary

Climate Change Initiative Award - Certificate and a $50 award

  • Abigail Eastwood - Citrus Elementary

The Hiser Award - Certificate and a $50 award

  • Rayna Mundy & Lila Mundy - Rosewood Magnet

STEAM Awards

  • Nathan Ministre – Rosewood Magnet
  • Konnor Wiley – Glendale Elementary
  • Jaxon Rodgers & Noah Mone – Osceola Magnet

NASA Aim for the Stars Award

  • Mr. Vest’s Group – Sebastian Elementary
