SDIRC: 31st Annual Indian River Regional Elementary Science and Engineering Award Winners
Indian River County - Friday March 17, 2023: The Indian River Regional Science and Engineering Fair awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 14th at Sebastian River High School.
The Elementary Science Fair winners are:
Kindergarten
- 1st Place: Ms. McKenzie's Class - Pelican Island Elementary
- 2nd Place: Ms. Matschner's Class - Beachland Elementary
- 3rd Place: Ms. Morrow's Class - Liberty Magnet
First Grade
- 1st Place: Ms. Weragoda's Class - Liberty Magnet
- 2nd Place: Ms. Mosher's Class - Vero Beach Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Zehr's Class - Rosewood Magnet
Second Grade
- 1st Place: Mrs. Olsson's Class - Glendale Elementary
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Grapsy's Class - Vero Beach Elementary
- 3rd Place: Miss Addis' Class - Citrus Elementary
Third Grade – Division A
- 1st Place: Ms. Miller’s Group – Liberty Magnet
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Birnholz’s Group – Osceola Magnet
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Johnson’s Group – Rosewood Magnet
Third Grade – Division B
- 1st Place: Ms. Borusso’s Group – Liberty Magnet
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Gilmore’s Class – Indian River Academy
- 3rd Place: Ms. Hrushovsky’s Group – Rosewood Magnet
Third Grade – Division C
- 1st Place: Mrs. Huber’s Group – Fellsmere Elementary
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Gilmore’s Class – Indian River Academy
- 3rd Place: Ms. Davis’ Group – Osceola Magnet
Third Grade – Division D
- 1st Place: Malachi Gray – Rosewood Magnet
- 2nd Place: Coren Van Os – Beachland Elementary
- 3rd Place: Archer Lulich & Noah LaMantia – Willow School
Fourth Grade – Division A
- 1st Place: Mrs. Clemenzi's Group - Osceola Magnet
- 2nd Place: Ms. Zwemer's Group - Rosewood Magnet
- 3rd Place: Ms. Riley's Group - Beachland Elementary
Fourth Grade – Division B
- 1st Place: Mr. Trumble's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
- 2nd Place: Ms. Riley's Group - Liberty Magnet
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Morrow's Group - Osceola Magnet
Fourth Grade – Division C
- 1st Place: Ms. Riley’s Group – Beachland Elementary
- 2nd Place: Mr. Trumble’s Group – Vero Beach Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Morrow’s Group – Osceola Magnet
Fourth Grade – Division D
- 1st Place: Ms. Cobb's Group - Rosewood Magnet
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Solomon's Group - Treasure Coast Elementary
- 3rd Place: Ms. Preziosi's Group - Sebastian Elementary
Fourth Grade – Division E
- 1st Place: Miss Williams' Group - Glendale Elementary
- 2nd Place: Ms. Ierardi's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
- 3rd Place: Ms. Borengasser's Group - Osceola Magnet
Fourth Grade – Division F
- 1st Place: John Paul Ministre – Rosewood Magnet
- 2nd Place: Skylar Jenkins – Liberty Magnet
- 3rd Place: Camden Radecke & Vincent Lilly – Beachland Elementary
Fifth Grade – Division A
- 1st Place: Ms. O'Neal's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
- 2nd Place: Mr. McLellan's Class - Pelican Island Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Teague's Group - Vero Beach Elementary
Fifth Grade – Division B
- 1st Place: Ms. Durham’s Group – Liberty Magnet
- 2nd Place: Mr. Wolfe’s Group – Fellsmere Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mr. Vest’s Group – Sebastian Elementary
Fifth Grade – Division C
- 1st Place: Ms. Crisafulli’s Group – Beachland Elementary
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Venditti’s Group – Treasure Coast Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mrs. Eatman’s Group – Osceola Magnet
Fifth Grade – Division D
- 1st Place: Ms. Durham’s Group – Liberty Magnet
- 2nd Place: Mrs. Woodall’s Group – Osceola Magnet
- 3rd Place: Ms. Frame’s Group – Treasure Coast Elementary
Fifth Grade – Division E
- 1st Place: Rose Kolakowski – Beachland Elementary
- 2nd Place: Ali Crawford – Rosewood Magnet
- 3rd Place: Alice Knowles – Beachland Elementary
Fifth Grade – Division F
- 1st Place: Lydia Lewis – Rosewood Magnet
- 2nd Place: Liam Kelly – Rosewood Magnet
- 3rd Place: Hartley Postlethwaite & Quinn Evans – Beachland Elementary
Best in Show Kindergarten - Third Grade
- K-3 Division: Mrs. Olsson’s Class – Glendale Elementary
Best in Show Teacher Led - Fourth & Fifth Grade
- 4-5 Division: Ms. O’Neal’s Group – Vero Beach Elementary
Best in Show Student Led – Fourth & Fifth Grade
- 4-5 Division: Lydia Lewis - Rosewood Magnet
Special Award Winners:
- Linda Voss Excellence in Life Science - Certificate and a $50 award
- Madelyn Plank - Glendale Elementary
- The Dong Family Young Scientist Award - Certificate and a $50 award
- Jaiden Dewey - Glendale Elementary
- Kaydence Meager - Sebastian Elementary
- Aria Luzader - Sebastian Elementary
Climate Change Initiative Award - Certificate and a $50 award
- Abigail Eastwood - Citrus Elementary
The Hiser Award - Certificate and a $50 award
- Rayna Mundy & Lila Mundy - Rosewood Magnet
STEAM Awards
- Nathan Ministre – Rosewood Magnet
- Konnor Wiley – Glendale Elementary
- Jaxon Rodgers & Noah Mone – Osceola Magnet
NASA Aim for the Stars Award
- Mr. Vest’s Group – Sebastian Elementary