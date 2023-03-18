Port St. Lucie - Showcase Your Green Art

Port St. Lucie - Saturday March 18, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department invites artists of all ages and abilities to submit their art pieces to the annual Green Art Showcase.

The purpose of the Green Art Showcase is to promote environmental awareness through art and provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy a free exhibit of local recycled work. By showcasing art made with recycled materials, the event aims to educate and inspire people to be more mindful of their environmental impact.

Submission rules:

The artwork must be family-friendly, sculptures, drawings and made with at least 50% recycled materials. The Parks & Recreation Department staff will review all submissions for approval.

To submit your artwork to the Green Art Showcase, email your entry to Kelly Tiger at ktiger@cityofpsl.com.

Entries must be dropped off by Wednesday, March 29. Artwork will be on display April 1-30 at the Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Community Center is located at 2195 SE Airoso Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

To learn more, visit www.pslparks.com.