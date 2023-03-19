Fort Pierce Youth Council Invites Peers and Parents to Empower Youth Community Event  

Fort Pierce - Sunday March 1, 2023: The Fort Pierce Youth Council (YOCO) is hosting 'Empower Youth' for teens between the ages of 13 and 19 and parents or guardians.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Percy Peek Gymnasium, located at 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

Event: Empower Youth

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Location: Boys and Girls Clubs of Saint Lucie County – Percy Peek Gymnasium - 2902 Avenue D, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

This event is planned by youth for youth to equip them with the tools to live healthy and successful lives. Attendees will participate in interactive workshops on financial literacy, mental health, and career opportunities, as well as hear from empowering speakers and be given resources to help them on their way to a bright future.

Parents, youth development professionals, and educators are encouraged to attend, as special workshops will be provided for adults who care for and work with youth.

This event is made possible through the support of our sponsors: the City of Fort Pierce, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and Children’s Services Council of St. Lucie County, and our partners, Fort Pierce Police Department, Indian River State College, Families of the Treasure Coast, Kids at Hope, Executive Roundtable of St. Lucie County, and CareerSource Research Coast.

To register go to: signupgenius.com

For more information contact, Audria Moore-Wells at 772-467-3184.