Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Celebrates 70 years of Service

Vero Beach - Sunday March 19, 2023: The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County (HSVB) is proud to announce its 70th anniversary of providing compassionate care to animals in need and serving the community. Since 1953, HSVB has been a leading animal welfare organization in Indian River County, providing humane shelter, adoption, spay and neuter, and other programs and services to the animals in our community.

Founded by Peggy Kuster, and a group of concerned citizens and devoted animal lovers, the Animal Protective Society of Vero Beach, Inc. was incorporated in November 1953, with the goal of finding more humane ways to help homeless animals in our community. From this humble beginning, and for the past 70 years, HSVB has worked tirelessly to serve homeless, at-risk, and injured pets and the people who love them.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 70 years of making a difference in the lives of animals and the community we serve,” says Kate Meghji, Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County. “Over the years, our organization has grown and evolved to meet the changing needs of our community, and we are committed to continuing our mission of providing the highest quality care and advocacy for animals in need.”

HSVB’s 70th anniversary is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to the animals in the community, and will be hosting a variety of events throughout the year to honor the organization’s history and the community that has supported it.

“We are humbled to reach such an incredible milestone, and are grateful to all of our donors, adopters, volunteers, fosters, and employees who continue to open their heart and homes to pets in need, states Meghji. “As we celebrate this milestone together, our message is of gratitude and partnership, and we are deeply thankful to our community.”

As the organization looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of improving the lives of animals in Indian River County and beyond.

For more information about the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County and its 70th anniversary, please visit www.hsvb.org or contact HSVB at 772-388-3331.