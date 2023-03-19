Youth Sailing Foundation Receives $1M Gift to Help Build a Community Sailing Center

Indian River County - Sunday March 19, 2023: The Youth Sailing Foundation has received a $1 million gift to help build a Community Sailing Center. YSF’s Executive Director Stu Keiller made the announcement at the 8th annual “Rock the Boat” fundraising gala at the Quail Valley River Club on March 13.

The gift brings the campaign total to over $3 million and within striking distance of $4 million required to build and endow the project.

The donor wishes to remain anonymous, but he conveyed a message to YSF members saying that the gift "is a tribute to volunteers and volunteerism" and he believes that "those who voluntarily give their time and talent in support of organizations like Youth Sailing Foundation is the bedrock for success that enables them to accomplish their mission."

The Youth Sailing Foundation embodies the spirit of volunteerism. The volunteer corps of sixty provides 6,000 hours of shoreside and 3,000 hours on the waterside support annually. Former America’s Cup sailors, the pinnacle of competitive sailing, can be found instructing young sailors on the finer points of racing.

From its founding in 2009 by Charlie Pope and a small group of volunteers it has grown to a robust community sailing organization with over 400 sailors from across the socioeconomic spectrum in Indian River County.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: www.ysfirc.org.