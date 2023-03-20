MCSO: Suspect Arrested Following Chase and Crash

Martin County - Monday March 20, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies arrested 33-year old Travis Wallen Shearer of Port St. Lucie on Saturday after a high speed chase that began at Westmorland Boulevard and NW Federal Highway in Stuart.

Shearer, who was already on probation for fraud, is accused of stealing a pick-up truck with Arizona plates and traveling into Martin County.

According to a release from MCSO Criminal Investigations Detectives were already looking for the stolen pick-up when they located it at Westmorland Boulevard and NW Federal Highway. They attempted to stop the vehicle but it took off.

MCSO says Shearer drove "recklessly" and put "multiple motorists at risk." The Deputies terminated their pursuit in the interest of public safety, but Shearer "continued to drive recklessly until he crashed." He then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Shearer is now charged with grand theft auto, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding with no regard for others safety, and violation of probation. He was booked into Martin County Jail with no bond.