VIDEO: 2nd Alarm Fire at Hog Technologies in Stuart

Stuart - Monday March 20, 2023: Stuart Fire and Rescue with the help of Martin County Fire and Rescue battled a 2nd alarm at Hog Technologies in Stuart Friday night.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 9 p.m. inside the company's commercial structure at Southeast Commerce Avenue and Southeast Market Place.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that at least two explosions occurred during the blaze inside the building, and the fire sent heavy smoke throughout the neighborhood. MCSO Deputies shut down SE Commerce Ave until firefighters brought the fire under control. "There is extensive damage" according to a release from MCSO.

Hog Technologies provides pavement marking, roadway rubber and paint removal, road surface grooving and cleaning.

https://fb.watch/johkyFVMc_/