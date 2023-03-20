VBPD: 63-Year-Old Gary Paul Ritto Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Vero Beach - Monday March 20, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department has arrested 63 year old Gary Paul Ritto on multiple drug charges.

During an investigation into the sale of narcotics the VBPD’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Ritto. When tested, the cocaine yielded a positive result for the presence of both cocaine and fentanyl, according to a release from the Department.

Following the positive test, on March 14, about 11 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Ritto for not wearing a seatbelt. K-9 Batman was called in and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and police recovered the following:

-Digital Scale

-Drug Paraphernalia (Crack Pipe)

-2.9 Grams of MDMA/Fentanyl

-$8,662.00 US Currency

Ritto was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

-Sale/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 1000’ of a School

-Possession of Controlled Substance

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Forfeiture Filed for the $8,662.00

Ritto remains incarcerated at the Indian River County Jail on a $55,500.00 bond.