IRSC Muller Campus President Dr. Terri Graham Named 'Woman on the Move' by Onyx Magazine

Vero Beach - Tuesday March 21, 2023: Indian River County resident Terri A. Graham, Ed.D., has been named one of Onyx Magazine’s 2023 Women on the Move.

Dr. Graham is Campus President of the Indian River State College Mueller Campus in Vero Beach. She oversees operations and management of College staff, programs, curriculum, activities and resources in Indian River County. Dr. Graham actively and visibly represents IRSC throughout the community and serves on local boards, including Gifford Youth Achievement Center, Veteran’s Council of Indian River County, Indian River County Chamber of Commerce and Sebastian Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m honored to have been selected as one of Onyx’s 2023 Woman On The Move honorees,” shares Dr. Terri Graham. “To be included with such an amazing group of international women is humbling. I look forward to my continued service in the Treasure Coast communities with local leaders.“

Dr. Graham accepted the honor at a celebratory luncheon on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Alfond Inn in Winter Park.

Joining Dr. Graham in this year’s Women on the Move class were 21 influential women representing education, the arts, healthcare, media, non-profits, and business. All continue to shatter glass ceilings while positively impacting their communities and professions.

ONYX Magazine annually celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of prominent Black women.

Learn more about Dr. Graham and her fellow honorees at https://www.onyxwotm.com/.