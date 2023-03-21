Fort Pierce Police Department Celebrates 100 Years of Service

Fort Pierce - Tuesday March 21, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department is celebrating 100 years of service to the residents of and visitors to the City of Fort Pierce.

The City is marking the occasion with a brief ceremony at noon Tuesday March 21 at the main police station located at 920 South US-1 in Fort Pierce.

100 years ago, on March 21, 1923, the City hired Howard Richards as its first Chief of Police, 7 days later the Fort Pierce Police Department was officially formed consisting of 5 police officers, and a Chief.

Today, the Fort Pierce Police Department has 141 authorized sworn positions which include a Chief of Police and two Deputy Chiefs. The Department also has 43 authorized non-sworn positions.

“The Fort Pierce Police Department has made extraordinary progress since its formation in 1923. Not only have we grown in terms of diverse personnel, but the way we police has evolved.," said Chief Diane Hobley-Burney, the Department’s first African American Female Chief of Police. "The implementation of 21st-century policing initiatives and our community engagement programs have allowed us to be more proactive, build stronger bridges that unite us with our citizens, and improve the way we operate as law enforcement in our beautiful City. I am extremely proud of the men and women of this Department and deeply honored to be a part of its legacy. We truly stand by our motto, 'In Honor We Serve'."

https://fb.watch/jppE824-s7/