Fort Pierce High School Teacher Accused of Lewd Conduct with a Student

St. Lucie County - Tuesday March 21, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff detectives have arrested a high school teacher on allegations that he engaged in lewd conduct with a 17 year old student.

45-year-old Christopher Ward Hixon of Port St. Lucie was arrested Monday afternoon about 5:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of Panther Lane in Fort Pierce. He is being charged with: Authority Figure Soliciting/Engaging in Lewd Conduct.

The arrest affidavit states that Hixon is a math teacher at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy. The victim told detectives that Hixon had initiated "inappropriate conversations" with her and "they began sexting about doing sexual favors to each other."

Hixon told detectives that the victim "began contacting him" and "would continually message him" on various social media apps. Hixon also said "he stopped contact with the victim because he did not want to end his six-year teaching career."

Hixon was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“As always, the safety of students and staff on campus is our top priority,” said SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara. “In this case, it appears that this teacher may have been grooming the student through inappropriate conduct both in school and online through social media for future sexual encounters.”

Anyone with any further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.