SLCSO: Four Convicted Felons Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges; Drug House Shut Down

SLCSO /

Fort Pierce - Tuesday March 21, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Deputies have arrested four men accused of selling drugs from a home 3200 block of South 7th Street in Fort Pierce.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home shortly after 2 p.m. last Friday. Inside they seized 371 grams of cocaine, 224 grams of oxycodone, 105 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of alprazolam, 20 grams of MDMA, 15 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of MDPV, and one M4 pistol converted to look like a 223 rifle. Some of the drugs were recovered from the toilet.

SLCSO /

The four suspects are 27-year-old Ernest Reese, 29-year-old Ernes Belis, 28-year-old Damion J. Collins, and 29-year-old Darrious Anderson. They were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on various drug-related charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, evidence tampering, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“Reese and Belis are known 29th Street Gang and Zoe Pound Gang members here in Ft. Pierce, and we will not tolerate them or their associates bringing deadly drugs like fentanyl into our community and poisoning our residents, especially our children,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “Taking convicted felons like these and their weapons off the streets is an important step for reducing gun violence and drug overdoses here at home and abroad.”

SLCSO /