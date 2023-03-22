Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Florida - Wednesday March 22, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced the following two judicial appointments:

Steven Warrick, of Gulf Breeze, to serve as Judge on the First Judicial Circuit Court - Warrick has been a partner at Brooks, Warrick & Associates, P.A. since 2008. Previously, he was an associate at Fitzgerald & Brooks, P.A. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Warrick fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary Polson.

Chad Monty, of Sorrento, to serve as Judge on the Lake County Court - Monty has served as Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2012. Previously, he was the owner of the Law Office of Chad J. Monty. He received his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and his law degree from Stetson University. Monty fills the judicial vacancy created by the enactment of HB 7027.