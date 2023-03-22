IRC Commissioners Unanimously Approve Contract for John Titkanich as the New County Administrator

Indian River County - Wednesday March 22, 2023: The Indian River County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved the contract for their new County Administrator John Titkanich.

Titkanich officially takes over as County Administrator on April 17. He replaces Jason Brown who stepped down on December 31. He'll be paid an annual salary of $205,000.

The choice was difficult for the Commissioners. Five finalists were interviewed in front of the full commission during a public meeting on March 3, following which the Commissioners took multiple votes but they couldn’t decide. Instead they put the choice off until March 7 when the vote for Titkanich was unanimous.

The 57-year-old Titkanich comes to the job from St. Lucie County where he has served as the Director of the County’s Innovation and Performance Division. Prior to that he worked for the city of Cocoa for 18 years as economic-development manager and City Manager.

When he was interviewed back on March 3 he told the Commissioners he’s ready for the job. “I realize the impact of the County Administrator position is important and critical for the future success of Indian River County. I believe I’m capable and ready to take on that position and lead and guide this commission and the community as it relates to your vision.”