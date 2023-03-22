Martin County School Board Selects Michael Maine as Next Superintendent

Martin County - March 22, 2023: At its regular board meeting last night (Tuesday March 21), the Martin County School Board chose Michael Maine to become the School District’s next Superintendent.

The School Board authorized Board Chair Marsha Powers to begin contract negotiations with Maine and report on the results of those negotiations at the April 18 Regular School Board Meeting.

Maine began his career with the Martin County School District as the Executive Director of Principals & Professional Standards in 2021 before being promoted to Deputy Superintendent in 2022. Prior to his arrival in the District, he spent many years as an educator and administrator in the Hernando County School District. The School Board found him to be highly skilled in school leadership, curriculum integrations, relationship building, systems analysis, recruitment/hiring, budgetary/resource planning, strategic process enhancement and performance optimization.

“It is evident to anyone who comes into contact with him that Mr. Maine is an exceptionally talented educator and skilled, thoughtful leader,” said Board Chair Powers. “We feel confident that he will build upon the positive momentum and foundation established under Dr. Millay's leadership, and continue to move our district forward as we pursue our Mission of educating all students for success.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a Superintendent of Schools in an environment where the school system is positioned to achieve excellence," said Maine following his selection. "I don’t think I could have imagined a better setting than the Martin County School District. I know that we are positioned to achieve great outcomes for all students as we continue our focus on building relationships, standing united as a governance team and making the best collaborative decisions for our students, families, employees and community."

Maine will replaces the current Superintendent Dr. John Millay who announced his intent to resign in February. Millay's resignation takes effect at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Dr. Millay served many years as a Superintendent of Schools in Kentucky before coming to Florida. He began his term with MCSD in November 2020 and he holds the distinction of being Martin County's first appointed Superintendent.