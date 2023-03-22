SLC Sheriff Searches for Evidence in Missing Person Case

St. Lucie County - Wednesday March 22, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff detectives have been searching the back yard of a Fort Pierce home for clues in an old missing person case.

SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara issued a release Tuesday saying his office got a tip about evidence that maybe buried on the property in the 5800 block of Palmetto Drive.

Detectives began their search of the grounds last week on Monday, March 13. They have conducted a K-9 search as well as deploying a ground-penetrating radar to see if there were any anomalies underground. Sheriff’s Office personnel have also been on the scene to dig and sift through excavated soil, according to the release.

“It is too early to tell whether or not a crime has occurred,” said Sheriff Mascara. “But our detectives are working nonstop to thoroughly investigate the area, and they will remain on site until our search is complete.”

The name of the missing person, or when they went missing, has not been released.

He said they are in the initial stages of the investigation, and no further information is available at this time.