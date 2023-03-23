Okeechobee Emergency Management Hosts 'Be Ready' Town Hall Tonight

Okeechobee County - Thursday March 23, 2023: Okeechobee Emergency Management is teaming up with the Florida Department of Health and WPBF Meteorologist Brooke Silvering to present a “Be Ready” Town Hall Meeting for all members of the community.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide residents with important information on how to be prepared and stay safe in the event of a hurricane. Help will also be available to assist community members in registering for the Special Needs shelter now.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the at the Okeechobee County Public Library. The library is located at 206 SW 16th St, in Okeechobee.

“This event is a perfect opportunity to make sure you are ready for an emergency year-round. Registering for the Special Needs Shelter is an important part of being ready and safe. We are thrilled we can be there to help register those who need it,” said Emergency Management Director Tod Hardacre.

Okeechobee County Emergency Management officials encourage all residents to attend, especially those who may be eligible for Special Needs Shelters.

Presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m. from the following community partners:

• Okeechobee County Emergency Management

• Florida Department of Health

• WPBF 25 First Warning Meteorologist Brooke Silverang

• And more!

Information will be provided on:

• How to prepare your family and pets for an emergency

• Emergency Shelters and what to bring

• Understanding Special Needs Shelters with help available to register now

• Hurricane information

• Volunteer opportunities

Additional information about the “Be Ready” Town Hall is available by calling 863-763-3212 extension 5 or by emailing thardacre@co.okeechobee.fl.us.