UF/IFAS: New Mosquito Species Found

UF/IFAS / Lead author Lawrence Reeves uses a tool known as an aspirator to collect mosquito specimens.

Fort Pierce - Thursday March 23, 2023: Another new mosquito species has made its way across the tropics into Florida, making a permanent home in at least three counties. Scientists are concerned because of the rate of new mosquitoes arriving in Florida and the potential for them to transmit mosquito-borne diseases.

A mosquito known only by its scientific name, Culex

, is the latest to establish in the Sunshine State, according to a new study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology today by faculty at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (UF/IFAS FMEL).

This species was first discovered in Miami-Dade County in 2018 by UF/IFAS faculty while they hunted for other nonnative mosquitoes. Since then, thriving populations have been recorded and have established in Miami-Dade, Collier and Lee counties. Scientists are concerned there hasn’t been enough research on the species and their potential disease risk.

