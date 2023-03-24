VBPD: Brightline Upgrade Work Closes Three Railroad Crossing in Vero Beach for 30-Days

Vero Beach - Friday March 24, 2023: As Brightline continues its track and crossing upgrades through Indian River County the Vero Beach Police Department reminds residents that three crossing will be closed for the next 30 days.

The crossings affected are 23rd Street ... 14th Avenue ... and 26th Street. A full road closure over these crossing will be in effect from 7 a.m., Thursday, March 23 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information

26th Street

traffic will be directed to travel south on 16th Ave. to 25th St., travel east on 25th St. to 14th Ave., travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60 E), travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 26th St. Westbound 26th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave., travel north on 14th Ave. to 25th St., travel west on 25th St. to 16th Ave. and travel north on 16th Ave. to 26th St.

23rd Street

Eastbound 23rd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60 E)., travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 23rd St. Westbound 23rd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St, travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave. and travel north on 14th Ave. to 23rd St.

14th Ave