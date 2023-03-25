Hallstrom Planetarium Presents ‘Forward to the Moon’ during April and May

Fort Pierce - Saturday March 25, 2023: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College will host “Forward to the Moon,” a lecture and multimedia exploration of the Artemis Project, a cooperative international mission to return humans to the moon by 2025, then to launch mankind to Mars and beyond.

Friday evening and Saturday afternoon shows are scheduled for April and May.

This exciting program explores the work being done by NASA and independent contractors working with the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to reestablish a human presence on the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. As of last December, 23 countries and one territory have signed on to the Artemis Accords, the non-binding framework for civil exploration and peaceful use of the Moon, Mars, and other astronomical objects.

Performances of “Forward to the Moon” will be held April 21 and 22, and May 12, 13, 26 and 27. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday shows are at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5 per performance and can be purchased online at https://irsc.edu/community/planetarium.html or by calling the Planetarium box office at 772-462-4750 or 800-220-9915.

Planetarium shows are recommended for adults and children over the age of ten. The air temperature is maintained at 72 degrees. Participants may wish to bring a sweater or light jacket. The planetarium is located on the IRSC Massey Campus at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Be sure to tune in weekday mornings for Skywatch—a daily one-minute look skyward hosted by Planetarium Director Jon U. Bell—at 6:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 11:59 a.m., and 7:40 p.m. on WQCS 88.9 FM, and at 7:59 a.m. and 12:59 p.m. on WQCP 91.9 FM.