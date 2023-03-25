SLC Tax Collector Announces New, Easier Way to Renew Vehicle Registrations

Fort Pierce - Saturday March 25, 2023: Renewing that little yellow sticker on your license plate is as easy as scanning a QR code on your smartphone and clicking a few buttons.

St. Lucie County Tax Collector, Chris Craft, is now utilizing My Easy Gov, an online payment option designed to make registration renewals quick and easy for Florida drivers.

My Easy Gov’s QR code technology takes customers directly to their account and provides the ability to pay from any mobile device with just a few clicks. Customers have the option to register with My Easy Gov so they can securely store their information to make payment easier in the years to come. There is also the ability to set up notifications to be alerted when a registration is up for renewal.

“This technology is secure, easy and customizable,” said Craft. “My Easy Gov brings a higher level of customer service to our neighbors, which is what we strive to do as an office.”

My Easy Gov is accessed by scanning the QR code on the top right-hand corner of your registration renewal. It can also be accessed on the St. Lucie County Tax Collector website at www.tcslc.com through the “pay online” button.