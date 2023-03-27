75-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Monday March 27, 2023: A 75-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Port Str. Lucie Monday morning.

Port St. Lucie Police report that the crash occurred at at 8:06 a.m. at the roundabout located at southwest Community Blvd and southwest Westcliffe Lane.

A release from PSLPD Sargent John Dellacroce states that the pedestrian was struck by a Hyundai Tucson that was exiting the roundabout. The 75-year-old was rushed to the hospital where and pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old woman driving the Hyundai Tucson was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.