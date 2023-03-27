IRSC to Host Martin County Career Fair on April 13

Stuart - Monday March 27, 2023: Indian River State College is hosting the Martin County Career Fair which takes place on Thursday April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at IRSC’s Chastain Campus in Stuart.

More than 50 Martin County-area companies will be represented at the Fair from the marine, aerospace, construction, healthcare, financial, government, education, sales, hospitality, and manufacturing industries, among others.

Admission is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success to meet with company representatives to explore full- and part-time employment opportunities.

“Indian River State College is here for our career partners,” said Dr. Alessandro Anzalone, IRSC Chastain Campus President. “In the current job market, we all have been struggling to get the talent we need and this job fair can help ameliorate this situation. We will have a number of different sectors represented in the fair with many job opportunities and we invite our community to participate.”

The Fair will be held inside the Johnson Auditorium of the Wolf High-Technology Center which is in Building C on the IRSC Chastain Campus located at 2400 S.E. Salerno Road in Stuart.

Sponsors include the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce and CareerSource Research Coast.

These are some of the Martin County-area companies that will be represented at the Fair:

ARC of Martin County

Armellini Express Lines, Inc.

Bank of America

Beall’s Inc.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County

Career Connect

Career Source Youth Connections

CareerSource Research Coast

Coastal Detox

The Collaborative Behavior Group

Compass Health

ESI Works

Evergreen Private Care

Fastenal

Florida Department of Education

HSBR Insurance

Hobe Sound Early Learning Center

House of Hope

IRSC Child Development Center

Jenoptick Optical Systems

The Law Firm of Brancaccio and Associates

The Lucie Boutique Hotel

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Martin County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Martin Correctional Institution

Martin County School District

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Martin County Tax Collector

Mystic Valley/Dunkin

Panera Bread

Positive Behavior Supports Corp.

Sandhill Cove Retirement Living

The City of Stuart

Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce

Thrivent

Treasure Coast Hospice

The Village of Indiantown

Warfield Elementary School

Willis Custom Yachts

YMCA of the Treasure Coast