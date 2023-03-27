IRSC to Host Martin County Career Fair on April 13
Stuart - Monday March 27, 2023: Indian River State College is hosting the Martin County Career Fair which takes place on Thursday April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at IRSC’s Chastain Campus in Stuart.
More than 50 Martin County-area companies will be represented at the Fair from the marine, aerospace, construction, healthcare, financial, government, education, sales, hospitality, and manufacturing industries, among others.
Admission is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success to meet with company representatives to explore full- and part-time employment opportunities.
“Indian River State College is here for our career partners,” said Dr. Alessandro Anzalone, IRSC Chastain Campus President. “In the current job market, we all have been struggling to get the talent we need and this job fair can help ameliorate this situation. We will have a number of different sectors represented in the fair with many job opportunities and we invite our community to participate.”
The Fair will be held inside the Johnson Auditorium of the Wolf High-Technology Center which is in Building C on the IRSC Chastain Campus located at 2400 S.E. Salerno Road in Stuart.
Sponsors include the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce and CareerSource Research Coast.
These are some of the Martin County-area companies that will be represented at the Fair:
ARC of Martin County
Armellini Express Lines, Inc.
Bank of America
Beall’s Inc.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County
Career Connect
Career Source Youth Connections
CareerSource Research Coast
Coastal Detox
The Collaborative Behavior Group
Compass Health
ESI Works
Evergreen Private Care
Fastenal
Florida Department of Education
HSBR Insurance
Hobe Sound Early Learning Center
House of Hope
IRSC Child Development Center
Jenoptick Optical Systems
The Law Firm of Brancaccio and Associates
The Lucie Boutique Hotel
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Martin County Clerk of Court and Comptroller
Martin Correctional Institution
Martin County School District
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Martin County Tax Collector
Mystic Valley/Dunkin
Panera Bread
Positive Behavior Supports Corp.
Sandhill Cove Retirement Living
The City of Stuart
Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce
Thrivent
Treasure Coast Hospice
The Village of Indiantown
Warfield Elementary School
Willis Custom Yachts
YMCA of the Treasure Coast