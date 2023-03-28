FWC: Catch Some Fun this Weekend on License-Free Freshwater Fishing Days

Florida - Tuesday March 28, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 1-2.

License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend at these locations:

1. Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Florida Bass Conservation Center located at 3583 CR 788 in Webster

When: Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

2. The Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Tenoroc Public Use Area located at 3829 Tenoroc Mine Road in Lakeland

When: Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

*Registration is required for youth participation at this event. To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pre-registration will end on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.

If you are new to fishing, visit FWC's Learn to Fish webpage for information on what you need to bring and where to go.

Fish all year by getting a Florida fishing license at: GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at: MyFWC.com.