MCSO: Christmas Day Hit & Run Suspect Arrested

Martin County - Tuesday March 28, 2023: 27-year-old of North Carolina has been arrested and charged with the December 25th hit and run crash of a family of four traveling for the holidays.

Chavis is accused of crashing into the back of the family’s vehicle on Dixie Highway and Seaward Avenue. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office Chavis "got out of his car to inspect the damage, then got back in and took off."

Martin County Sheriff Deputy Eric Day leads the MCSO Hit and Run Task Force. Deputy Day tracked Chavis to Indian River County, secured a warrant, and arrested Chavis with the assistance of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Chavis was taken to the Indian River County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the MCSO release, Chavis' driver's license had been revoked because of 30 prior driver license convictions in North Carolina.