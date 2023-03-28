PSLPD: Home Aide Arrested for Stealing Gun; Caught Fleeing on Bicycle

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 28, 2023: A home aide hired to help with chores around the house has been arrested on an allegation that she stole a revolver from the 76-year-old homeowner who hired her.

54-year-old Karen Tuomi was arrested Saturday evening riding a bicycle in the 600 block of Southeast Crescent Avenue with the stolen firearm in her possession.

According to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, "the observant and alert victim" noticed Tuomi acting suspiciously inside the house. When he discovered his revolver missing from his bedroom he immediately called 911 and provided a description of the woman.

It didn’t take long for Officers to find the suspect. Tuomi was charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.