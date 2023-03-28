SLC Sheriff - Public Safety Alert

Treasure Coast - Tuesday March 28, 2023: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a safety alert warning the public of a sharp increase in xylazine mixed in with fentanyl.

In an advisory, Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram warns that fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced and xylazine is making it even deadlier.

Xylazine is a pharmaceutical drug used as a pain killer or for sedation, anesthesia, or muscle relaxation in horses, cattle, and other animals. It can cause flesh to rot at the injection site. Narcan does not reverse the drug's affects.

Earlier this month, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced that this deadly drug has already made it to the Treasure Coast.

