SLCSO: Fort Pierce Drug House Shut Down

SLCSO / Johnny Jr. Mixon

St. Lucie County - Tuesday March 28, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office reports that Detectives shut down a drug house in Fort Pierce Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff, Detectives executed a search warrant at the home in the 3500 block of South US Highway 1 about 12:30 pm. Inside they seized 33 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.

49-year-old Johnny Jr. Mixon of Ft. Pierce was arrested on the following charges: cocaine possession, cocaine possession with intent to sell, cocaine trafficking, cocaine distribution, cocaine distribution within 1,000 ft. of a place of worship or business, selling amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mixon was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.