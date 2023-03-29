Kings Logistics Center Tops Off in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce - Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Catamount Constructors hosted a “topping off” event Tuesday, March 28. for the Kings Logistics Center warehouse in Fort Pierce to celebrate the installation of the roof and the near-completion of the project. Catamount Constructors the project’s general contractor .

“Roofing a 664,176-square-foot building is a substantial undertaking and well worth celebrating,” said construction superintendent Thomas Naumann. “A topping off party is an opportunity to thank our workers, contractors and community partners.”

Naumann estimates that the Class A cross-dock facility will be completed in early May, with construction of the interior to take place once an end user’s requirements are known. Space is offered for lease from 300,000 square feet up to the full facility.

“The Kings Logistics Center is an anchor for the new Kings Highway jobs corridor,” said Pete Tesch, president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County. “Based on industry averages, we anticipate that approximately 433 people will be employed here once a tenant or tenants are in place.”

The facility is located just off the I-95 Exit 131 on Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce, with easy access to Florida’s Turnpike as well. St. Lucie County is located midway between Miami and Orlando, with a population of 20 million within a four-hour drive.

The center’s cross-dock design offers 40-foot clear height, 130 loading doors, and four drive-in doors with 284 trailer spots and 676 car parks on the 65-acre site.

Seefried Industrial Properties is the project’s developer. Upon completion of the shell, Affinius Capital (formerly USAA® Real Estate) will take ownership of the facility. For leasing information, contact Lee Morris, lee.morris@colliers.com, or Michael Falk, michael.falk@colliers.com, of Colliers at 407.782.8212 and 561.662.2624, respectively.

The Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic vitality in St. Lucie County through the attraction, retention and expansion of businesses in the community. The EDC works in partnership with local governments and the private sector to advance its goals of creating more and better-paying jobs for residents, broadening the tax base and improving St. Lucie County’s economic quality of life.

Contact the EDC a 772.336.6250 or www. youredc.com.