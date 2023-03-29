St. Lucie County Man Wins $1-Million Top Prize in Florida Lotto Scratch Off Game

St. Lucie County - Wednesday March 29, 2023: The Florida Lottery has announced that 37-year old Marques Robinson of Port St. Lucie has won the $1-million top prize in the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 which he collected at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Robinson purchased his winning ticket from Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

The overall odds of winning the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game are 1-in-3.98.

Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).