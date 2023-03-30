MCSO on the Lookout for a White Chevy Camaro That Sideswiped Another Vehicle and Fled

Martin County - Thursday March 30, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Hit and Run Task Force is on the lookout for a white Chevy Camaro that "side-swiped another vehicle before accelerating rapidly and fleeing the scene," according to a release from the Sheriff.

The vehicle in question should have extensive driver’s side damage and was described by the victim as being very loud. The victim also said that the hit and run vehicle had an aftermarket cursive ‘Camaro’ emblem affixed to the rear, near the tail lights.

The Task Force has issued a BOLO, appealing to the public to 'Be On the Look Out' for the vehicle and contact authorities if they see it. The Camaros pictured are stock photos of a similar Camaro, NOT the actual vehicle.

The crash occurred Tuesday, March 28th. The Camaro was traveling was traveling southeast on Pratt Whitney Road from Southwest Kanner Highway, heading toward the area of Foxwood Estates or South Fork High School.

If you have any information about this crash, your asked to call Deputy Eric Day at 220-7144.