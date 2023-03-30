State Senators Stewart and Boyd Co-Sponsor Seagrass Restoration Bill

Florida - Thursday March 30, 2023: Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) and Senator Jim Boyd (R – Bradenton) have co-sponsored a bill aimed at restoring seagrass in the state's estuaries, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon.

SB 724 is being called the Florida Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative. It would create a Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative within the Department of Environmental Protection.

The purpose of the initiative would be to help expedite the creation of new technologies and approaches to help restore coastal seagrass ecosystems and to establish an advisory council of experts to oversee the implementing of these efforts.

Seagrass is a vital part of a healthy marine ecosystem by helping maintain water quality, provide food and habitat for marine organisms, and supporting local economies.

The seagrass restoration initiative must submit an annual report to the governor and help with the creation of a 10 year restoration plan to implement technologies developed under the initiative.

“This bill will improve the quality of our water, restore marine life, and keep our coastlines healthy,” said Stewart.