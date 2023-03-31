10 Spring Events in Port St. Lucie You Don't Want to Miss

Port St. Lucie - Friday March 31, 2023: Spring in Port St. Lucie means longer days and lighter nights, which is a perfect time to celebrate music, participate in a cleanup day, adopt a street, attend an educational session and enjoy the great weather with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. Click on the links below to discover the spring events in Port St. Lucie you want to attend this year.

When/Where: Everclear with special guest David Cook

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 7-11 p.m.

The MIDFLORIDA Event Center is proud to announce rock star David Cook is set to perform as a special guest at the Everclear concert on April 1. David Cook has become one of the top rock artists in the country, delighting fans with a unique sound. Tickets are on sale now for the April 1 concert. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for reserved seating and $25 for general admission, plus tax and fees and available at www.etix.com or in person at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center Box Office, 9221 SE Event Center Place, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 800-514-3849. Parking is free. For more information, visit: www.midfloridaeventcenter.com.

Easter Bunny Breakfast

Friday, April 7, 2023, 9:30 - 11 a.m.

Community Center

2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

Celebrate springtime and the joy of Easter at the Easter Bunny Breakfast. We will be serving a prepackaged breakfast for the children. Don't forget to bring your camera to capture your child's picture with the Easter Bunny. Please plan to pre-register early for this popular event for children ages 6 and under. The cost is $9.50 per child. Call 772- 878-2277 for more information.

Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 8, 2023, 9 a.m.

Whispering Pines Park

800 SW Darwin Blvd.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Come out and hunt 18,000 eggs at the City’s annual Eggstravaganza. Festivities begin promptly at 9 a.m. with the big egg hunt. There will be candy and thousands of eggs spread over four baseball fields, designed for specific age groups: 3 years and under (parents may accompany), 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance! We encourage those joining in the Eggstravaganza to arrive early as the eggs go very quickly. This event is free to the public. For more information, please call 772-878-2277.

Special Populations Dance

Wednesday, April 12, 6-8 p.m.

Community Center

2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

Special populations participants, families and friends are invited to join us for an evening of fun-country-style! Drinks & snacks will be served. Register in advance, as this is a popular dance. Fee: $5 per person, caregivers are free. For more information, call Jaclynn Gazdacko at 772-807-4470.

River Nights

Thursday, April 13, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.

Veterans Park at Rivergate

2200 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Don’t miss your last chance to enjoy River Nights until the fall! Bring a comfortable chair and head over to Veterans Park at Rivergate. Listen to live music by Ben Prestage, while looking out over the St. Lucie River and gazing into the night sky. Food and drink are available for purchase. River Nights is free and takes place on the second Thursday of every month from October through April.

Caring Community Cleanup Day

Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MIDFLORIDA Event Center

9221 SE Event Center Place

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful invites residents and community members to make a positive impact on neighborhood cleanup by volunteering in the 28th year Caring Community Cleanup Day. Volunteers will meet at MIDFLORIDA Event Center and enjoy a free breakfast, and pick up litter throughout the city that are most in need of clean up. After the clean up, volunteers can enjoy a free lunch, raffles and lots of fun for the whole family. Registration is at 7:30 am. For more information, please call 772-871-7000 or visit www.cityofpsl.com/kpslb.

19th Annual St. Lucie Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oxbow Eco-Center

5400 NE St. James Drive

Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

The festival features exhibitors, vendors, and entertaining performers from the Treasure Coast sharing resources and information on sustainability, resiliency, food systems, environmental conservation, Florida heritage, and water quality. Join in this celebration of people, businesses, organizations, and agencies working together to ensure the health and well-being of citizens and waterways and continued economic vitality. Free admission. To learn more, visit www.stlucieco.gov.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Appreciation Night

Friday, May 5, gates open at 5:30 p.m., game starts at 6:10 p.m.

Clover Park

31 Piazza Drive

Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Baseball fans who bring two nonperishable food items will receive a free ticket to the St. Lucie Mets vs. Jupiter Hammerheads game that night. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful will have a booth at the front of the stadium and partner with the Treasure Coast Food Bank for donations. This free event is to thank the residents for keeping our City of Port St. Lucie beautiful. For more information, contact Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful by calling 772-871-7000 or kpslb@cityofpsl.com.

Mother Son Dance

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7-9 p.m.

Community Center

2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

Moms, here’s your opportunity to take your boy(s) out for a special evening. Entertainment, dancing, goodie bags and a memorable photo is included. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. The dance is for boys ages 2-to –11 years old and is $11.50 per child. Call 772- 878-2277 for more information.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Drive-Thru Tree Giveaway

Saturday, May 20, 8-10 a.m.

Public Works Department

450 SW Thornhill Drive

Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful will give away an assorted variety of trees. This is a drive-thru event, no walk-ups will be allowed. Trees will be placed into resident vehicles by City staff and will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. IDs are required. For more information, call 772-871-7000, email kpslb@cityofpsl.com, or visit www.cityofpsl.com/kpslb.

To learn more about our current listings of spring events, follow us on social media for updates and additional programming. Also, stay up to date on the full program lineup by visiting www.cityofpsl.com/events.