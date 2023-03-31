Governor Appoints Alan Gonzalez to the Florida International University Board of Trustees

FIU /

Florida Friday March 31, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Alan Gonzalez to the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

Alan Gonzalez - Gonzalez, of Miami Lakes, is the Principal Information Technology Systems Administrator for NextEra Florida Power and Light Company. He is an IBM Certified Associate and a Certified Information Systems Auditor by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.