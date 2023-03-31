Stuart Renews Septic to Sewer Incentive Program

Stuart - Friday March 31, 2023: The City of Stuart has launched a new sanitary sewer program for those property owners who were unable to take advantage of the original program.

The Sign Up and Save Incentive Program offers discounts to homeowners who retire their septic tanks and hook their homes up to the city's sewer line.

This new incentive program begins on April 1, 2023 and will end on March 31, 2024.

Septic tanks, particularly aging units, are a major contributing factor of pollution. They allow nutrients and pathogens to contaminate waterways, which can result in harmful algal blooms.

Septic to sewer conversions reduce contaminants, such as nitrogen, phosphorous and fecal coliform. Switching from septic to sewer will help reduce pollution and help protect the surrounding waterways.

Since beginning the city-wide sewer expansion program in 2012, more than 50% of residential property owners have connected to the city-wide low pressure sewer system and have taken advantage of the sign up and save incentives.

The following options are available to eligible residential property owners:



A $3,000 discount for a one-time payment of $7,000, if agreement is executed and paid in full within the first year.



A $2,000 discount for taking advantage of the $8,000 monthly payment plan option billed over a 10-year period, if agreement is executed within the first year

The following options are available for commercial property owners:



Commercial properties with 1 ERC

a. A $3,000 discount for a one-time payment of $7,000, if agreement is executed and paid in full within the first year.

b. A $2,000 discount for taking advantage of the $8,000 monthly payment plan option billed over a 10-year period if agreement is executed within the first year.

Commercial properties more than 1 ERC, with a maximum of 4 ERC’s:

a. Cost for commercial property hook-up more than 1 ERC, with a maximum of 4 ERC’s, is $13,465 plus an additional $2,092 per ERC.

b. A $2,000 credit if agreement is executed within the first year.

c. An additional $1,000 credit if paid in full within the first year.

Commercial properties with more than 4 ERCs are not eligible for the sign up and save incentives and must construct infrastructure in accordance with the city’s latest utility standards and specifications.

Sewer signup fees for residential and commercial properties with no more than 1 ERC revert to $10,000 after March 31, 2024. Sewer signup fees for commercial properties with a maximum of 4 ERC’s revert to $13,465 plus an additional $2,092 per ERC after March 31, 2024.

To learn more about the sign up and save incentive program, please contact the City’s Customer Service Department at (772) 288-5318.

