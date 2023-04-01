South Florida’s Largest Safety Festival Returns to Clover Park on April 29th

SLC Safety Festival /

St. Lucie County - Saturday April 1, 2023: South Florida’s largest Safety Festival returns to Clover Park, home of the Mets, on April 29th. It will feature dramatic live demonstrations including a live burn, SWAT, Jaws-of-Life, K-9’s and more.

This unique event brings multiple First Responder agencies together in one location to show what they are doing to keep our community safe. The mission of the Safety Festival is to showcase the outstanding work being done by our local First Responders and provide important safety information to those who attend.

In addition to the live demonstrations, attendees will be able to interact with local First Responders, ask questions, check out some of their equipment and learn about each organization. Static displays, touch-a-trucks, giveaways and plenty of safety information is available to all you attend.

A Fun Run for Education will kick things off starting at 7:30 am. The event is sponsored by the Education Foundation and raises money for public school students and teachers. The run is open to the public. For information or to sign up visit efslc.org.

A bike rodeo – teaching bike safety – will be coordinated by the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Two sessions (morning/afternoon) will be held during the Safety Fest, children are encouraged to bring their own bikes, but some will be available on site for participants to use.

The booths and activities will open at 9 am with a variety of static displays featuring everything from fire trucks, helicopters, SWAT displays, armored personnel carriers, pumper trucks, ambulances and virtually every other type of vehicle used to keep us safe. Many of the displays will include touch-a-trucks where attendees can climb on and get familiar with the vehicles.

The FREE Kids Zone is back with bounce houses, face painters and more. Food trucks, dozens of vendors, and plenty of giveaways will occur throughout the day. Blood One and the Alzheimer’s Brain Bus will both be on site with opportunities to give blood and learn about each organization.

SLC Safety Fest /

The Safety Festival is sponsored by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie Public Schools, St. Lucie County Public Safety, Emergency Management, Environmental Resources, Environmental Protection Division, Safer St. Lucie, Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Division of Forestry, Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, Martin Health-Cleveland Clinic, City of Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County, Blood One, the Brain Bus, Southern Eagle Distributing, Peter W. Busch Family Foundation, Seacoast Bank, HCA Florida, Emergency Operations Center, Education Foundation St. Lucie, WPBF TV 25 and more.

For vendor or sponsorship information, call (772) 337-0049 or visit: slcsafetyfest.comslcsafetyfest.com.