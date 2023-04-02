WQCS Header Background Image
Governor Reappoints Bradley Levine to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees

April 2, 2023
Florida - Sunday April 2, 2023: Governor DeSantis has reappointed Bradley Levine to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees.

Bradley Levine - Levine, of Lantana, is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tellus, LLC and the President of Tarpon Dreams, LLC. He has served on the Board of Trustees for Florida Atlantic University since 2018 and was previously appointed to Florida's Board of Medicine. Levine earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Florida and his master's degree in business administration with a concentration in international finance from Schiller University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

