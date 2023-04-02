Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Natlie Figgers to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees

Florida - Sunday April 2, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Natlie Figgers to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees.

Natlie Figgers - Figgers is the Owner and Founder of Figgers Law, LLC and the Chief Human Resources Officer for Figgers Communication, Inc. She is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Figgers Foundation and was named Florida Memorial University’s Most Ardent Community Advocate in 2022. Figgers earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.