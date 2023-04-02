IRSC Distinguished Lecture Series: ‘Cold Case, College Students, and Community’ - April 20

Fort Pierce - Sunday April 2, 2023: “Cold Case, College Students, and Community,” a lecture by Indian River State College Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Kimberlie Massnick, Ph.D., will be held 10 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, April 20, at the McAlpin Fine Arts Center on IRSC’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

The event is part of the Distinguished Lecture Series presented by the Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning through IRSC’s School of Continuing Education. Individual tickets cost $35. IRSC faculty, staff, and students may attend for free, with IRSC I.D. A subscription to the entire series costs $150 for new and returning members, or $100 for lifetime members and peer leaders.

Dr. Massnick’s fascination with criminal justice started during a college psychology lecture on serial killers. That fascination turned into a career as a criminologist who specializes in sexual offenders and serial killers. She believes that learning needs to get out of the classroom and into real-life situations. Her teaching styles include staged crime scenes instead of traditional exams, assisting in law enforcement searches, and participating in community opportunities involving the homeless, addicted, and juveniles in need.

To register for this lecture, visit: irsclifelonglearning.gosignmeup.com. The McAlpin Fine Arts Center is located at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

For more information, call 772-462-7880 or email salopez@irsc.edu.

About the Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning

The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at Indian River State College is designed for men and women who are interested in exploring shared topics of interest in a college atmosphere. No pre-requisites, no long semesters, no grades, no tests—learning simply for the joy of learning.